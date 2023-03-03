Lakes Area News: 41st Walleye Weekend coming up

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - Online registration is now underway for the 2023 Walleye Weekend, which is scheduled for May 6 and May 7.

Kylie Zankowski of the Iowa Great Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce said this will mark the 41st year for the event.

”This year, we’re so excited for a $41,000 Grand Prize if you catch one of those ten tagged walleye over Walleye Weekend, and then, of course, with the extended contest, if you’re registered and you catch any of the remaining tagged walleye until August 31st, you get a portion of those registrations,” said Zankowski.

Zankowski says they’re also bringing back the “Biggest Walleye Tournament” this year.

”This has been a part of Walleye Weekend in the past, but we’ve gone without it for a few years and are excited to bring it back,” said Zanbowski. “So, this is an additional tournament with an additional payout prize amount. That will be run entirely through an app called Fish Donkey.”

Proceeds from Walleye Weekend go towards grants for projects that benefit angling in the Iowa Great Lakes that non-profit groups can apply for.

More information and registration information for Walleye Weekend can be found at okobojichamber.com.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.