Mild weather for the weekend but with a couple of light precipitation chances

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sunshine and mild temperatures dominated our Friday and with the wind staying very light it was a gorgeous afternoon.

We will see some clouds moving in tonight and western Siouxland could even see a chance of some flurries moving into the region with lows in the upper 20s.

We could see a few morning flurries on Saturday before they move onto the east and we’ll see our skies clear out some with highs in the mid 40s.

Another system will be approaching from the west Saturday night with a slight chance of mixed precipitation in western Siouxland with lows in the upper 20s to near 30.

A chance of light rain, freezing rain, and snow mix will continue into Sunday morning.

Then as temperatures warm, we’ll be left with a slight chance of rain showers into the afternoon, especially in eastern Siouxland, with highs getting up to near 50 degrees.

We’ll start turning cooler next week with highs closer to 40 degrees for Monday and Tuesday.

We could even see a chance of snow returning as we get into the middle of the workweek.

I'll have more details about that in your 10-day forecast tonight

