Senator Thune visits US southern border(Thune Press Office)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
MCALLEN, T.X. (Dakota News Now) - Senator John Thune traveled to the Rio Grande Valley at the southern border this week to see firsthand the humanitarian and national security crises at the border as well as speak to US Customs and Border Patrol Agents, local law enforcement, and members of the community.

Sen. Thune recently introduced the Justice Against Sponsors of Illicit Fentanyl Act, which would amend foreign sovereign immunity and anti-terrorism laws to allow victims of fentanyl to bring civil claims against nations, mainly Mexico and China, who are believed to be the main sources of Fentanyl entering the US.

