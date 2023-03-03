Sioux City Police Department in the process of hiring new officers

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Police Department is in the process of hiring new officers, and so far they have just more than 30 applicants.

In recent years the department has received nearly 50 applicants each year.

This year the department is hopeful it has more applicants after changing requirements. Those include increased pay and now applicants don’t have to have 60 college credit hours to be considered.

New recruits will be paid a starting salary of $28.88 per hour but if recruits have a bachelor’s degree they will qualify for $34.66 per hour

“We’re hoping this year to get right around 100 or more applicants. So far after the first week, the application period has been open, we’ve had 32 people apply. I think that number, by the end of the application period, is going to increase quite a bit,” said Sgt. Tom Gill of the SCPD.

Brennan Gill, an officer for Sioux City Police Department still thinks of herself as a young officer joining the force seven years ago. Now she will be in the process of training officers on patrol.

“I think what I enjoy about the department is that it’s very versatile, there’s a lot of opportunity to grow and develop as an officer. So I feel like there’s a lot of opportunity to expand your career,” said Brennan Gill.

New this year will be an orientation day at Western Iowa Tech on April 3. On that day, police leaders will detail what to expect regarding the written test and physical test. The department looks to hire around 20 new officers a year.

