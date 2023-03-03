Staff, students remember Briar Cliff professor Michael Crowley

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Thursday night, family, friends, students and staff gathered to remember Briar Cliff University professor Michael Crowley.

Crowley died unexpectedly, last week, in his Dakota Dunes home, at the age of 63.

His academic career spanned three decades. Those he taught, and those whose lives he touched, filled the Chapel of Our Lady of Grace on the Briar Cliff campus, for Thursday night’s prayer service. An indication of a life well-lived.

Inside Briar Cliff’s Heelan Hall sits the Mac lab, which is where Michael Crowley taught many of his classes. Its windows are now covered in tributes following the passing of the longtime mass comm department professor.

“Michael genuinely cared about every person he met,” said Kristen Perez, Mass Comm Co-Department Chair, Former Student.

Kristen Perez was one of Crowley’s students... before she became his colleague in the mass comm department. “He was always there to support me,” said Perez. “No matter if it was for school work, or going back to get my degree, or as a parent. He was always there. He was my biggest cheerleader in life I would say.” Perez took what Crowley taught her to KCAU, and to WOWT-TV in Omaha after graduating from Briar Cliff.

“Michael is probably the warmest individual you could meet,” said Blake Branch, Former Student. Blaze Branch learned from Crowley, and went on to work at the Sioux City Journal, Dakota County Star and KTIV. “Students that were involved not only in newspapers, but in television... both in front of the camera and behind,” said Blake Branch, Former Student. “Those people that are working in production. His imprint in everywhere.”

It’s a sentiment not lost on Briar Cliff’s vice president of academic affairs, who says it’s hard to understate Crowley’s impact at the university. “Like, in my mind, he devoted his entire life... everything he was to help the students here,” said Dr. Todd Knealing, Vice President of Acadamic Affairs.

If you ask Crowley’s sister, Kathleen, she’ll say it was the students that kept Crowley coming back. “He said, in fact, just recently, how energized he would get when he would go in to teach a class,” said Kathleen Crowley, Michael Crowley’s Sister.

He saw the world through the lens of his camera... not just taking pictures, but giving something back, too. “He was always looking to do for others,” said Kathleen Crowley.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Michael Crowley Scholarship Fund at Briar Cliff University.

