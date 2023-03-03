Stanton County authorities arrest man wanted out of Louisiana

STANTON, Neb. (KTIV) - Thursday, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office received information on a wanted felon.

Marcus Armstrong, a 52-year-old man from Baton Rouge, Louisiana was found in a residential mobile home in Country Village Trailer Court. He was wanted on a felony arrest warrant from the Louisiana Department of Corrections for a parole violation.

Authorities say that initial contact with him was futile, as he refused to answer the door. Authorities applied for a search warrant and while waiting for it, Armstrong opened the door. He was taken into custody.

He was taken to the local jail and is awaiting a transfer back to Louisiana.

