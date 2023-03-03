Three new school buses coming to Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - New bus technology has arrived to Sioux City Community School District., designed to help keep students safe.

The three new buses will replace the three oldest buses in the fleet, but they have been on backorder since 2021. The buses will feature air conditioning, Wi-Fi connection and several other modern features, which is hoped to provide more reliability.

“With the newer buses, we’re able to get them roof mounted, which takes them away from the elements. And they should last a lot longer than currently what the issues were having,” Chris Wellenstein Transportation Supervisor for Sioux City Community School District said.

Coming to not just the new buses but all buses in the Sioux City fleet are new tablets. These tablets will provide GPS and route assistance while also having a feature that allow students starting next year to scan a tag when entering and exiting the bus. The tag system will help drivers know who all gets on the bus, while also giving parents access through an app to see when their child gets on and off the bus.

“It’s a lot more efficient, not just for the parents to know where their students are at where the buses are at, It’s efficient for our drivers, If we’ve got a substitute driver that gets into a bus, and he’s never driven the route before, well, that GPS will tell them exactly where they’re going,” Wellenstein said.

Since 2016 every new bus has been equipped with seatbelts to keep up with Iowa State Law. The district paid $355,500 total for the three new buses. That budgeted money came from the district’s Physical Plant Equipment Levy tax which was ordered during the 2021-2022 fiscal year, but the money was allocated from the 2022-2023 fiscal year.

