Warmer day ahead for Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Friday, Siouxland. This morning, we are dealing with some patchy fog in Siouxland. Denser fog is developing in northern and eastern Siouxland this morning. Our winds are on the calmer side, out of the southeast, at 5 to 10 miles per hour, and temperatures are in the 20s all across the region.

Today we are forecasting a partly cloudy day with highs getting into the 40s and low 50s across Siouxland. Our wind will start out of the southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour, then by this afternoon, our wind will start to come from the northwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour. Also, this afternoon we will once again have more sunshine.

Tonight, lows will fall into the 20s once again, with our winds continuing to come out of the northwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour. We will also see clouds start to move in tonight, making it mostly cloudy. We also have a chance of seeing some light snow showers tonight that will mainly be in northern parts of Siouxland.

The rest of the weekend is looking to be above normal for this time of year, but we still have multiple chances of wintry weather in the mornings of Saturday and Sunday. Also, on Sunday, we will see the wintry weather transition into scattered showers as our highs climb into the 40s and 50s.

Then next week we will see a chance of wintry weather by Wednesday.

Then next week we will see a chance of wintry weather by Wednesday.

