2 killed in overnight Omaha house fire

Two people are dead after an overnight house fire
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Officials say two victims were found in an east Omaha house fire early Saturday morning.

The fire broke out in a two-story house near 20th and Burdette Street and Omaha Fire crews rushed to the scene at 2:58 a.m.

Omaha Fire says the blaze was difficult to take down because the stairs and some of the main floor had collapsed. The fire was extinguished after roughly 30 minutes.

Two victims were found inside the structure and no other victims or injuries were reported.

The fire caused roughly $94,000 in damage and the cause is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

