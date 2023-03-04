2nd annual Interprofessional Education Collaborative at Western Iowa Tech Community College

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Briar Cliff University and Western Iowa Tech Community College healthcare students participated in the 2nd annual Interprofessional Education Collaborative (IPEC) day held at WITCC.

IPEC day is designed for students to experience interprofessional collaborative care on a mock patient. Students were placed into small groups and worked together on the case study.

“Health outcomes are better when care providers work together as a team and don’t practice in silos, " said Soren Grieve, Department Chair and Assistant Professor of Health Sciences at Briar Cliff University. “Events like IPEC day help health professions students understand the importance of team-based care works.”

Organizers say the training allowed students to gain an understanding of the roles of other medical providers and how their discipline works in the healthcare team.

