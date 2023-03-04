Face Off for Charity scores big for Boys and Girls Home and Family Services, Inc.

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Boys and Girls Home and the Sioux City Musketeers scored a win, raising $122,617 at their annual “Face Off for Charity” event.

The total raised this year pushes the amount raised over 25 years to $1,030,288.

This year’s event included a dinner and live and silent auctions. As in previous years, Musketeers players, coaches, and management staff were involved with both planning and implementing “Face off for Charity.”

Terri Dooley, Executive Vice President of Development at Boys and Girls Home stated, " This event showcases the power of teamwork and the benefits of setting goals, something we want our children to practice here at Boys and Girls Home every day. And the event does something pretty unique. It provides an opportunity for kids to help kids. You can feel the excitement in our children and the commitment of the players to help our kids feel important. I know both organizations benefit greatly from this partnership.”

Travis Morgan, Sioux City Musketeers CEO stated, “We’re so proud to have such a successful 25-year partnership with Boys and Girls Home and Family Services. Face Off for Charity has emerged as one of the most recognizable fundraisers in Siouxland. We knew the 25th year was going to be special, but to set a record, raise over $120,000 and hit the million-dollar mark certainly exceeded our expectations. It really shows that the Musketeers are more than just hockey, we’re driven to help our community in any way we can and make Sioux City a better place each and every day.”

Boys and Girls Home and Family Services Inc. has been helping children and families since 1894. The agency offers a variety of mental wellness programs to meet the needs of children, adolescents, and adults facing life’s everyday struggles, as well as emotional, behavioral or psychiatric challenges.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.