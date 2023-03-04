Light mix possible early Sunday before colder air starts moving in Monday

Storm Team 4 Future Track
By Ron Demers
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Saturday turned a touch cooler than Friday but highs were still a bit above average for this time of year.

Now get ready for the clouds to increase heading into Saturday night with western Siouxland possibly seeing a slight chance of light snow with lows in the upper 20s.

Sunday morning could give us a slight chance of a light mix of rain and snow which will transition to just a few light rain showers from later Sunday morning into early Sunday afternoon as highs reach the upper 40s.

We’ll see a slight chance of a couple light showers into early Sunday night as lows won’t be very cold in the mid 30s.

Monday and Tuesday will both stay pretty cloudy with highs near 40 degrees.

Starting on Wednesday, and possibly continuing for much of the rest of the week, we’ll be seeing snow chances enter the forecast as temperatures will continue to get colder.

I’ll have more details about that in your 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

