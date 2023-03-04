Norfolk Senior High School principal to resign this year

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The principal of Norfolk Senior High School, Dr. Derek Ippensen, has announced his resignation.

According to Norfolk Public Schools, the board of education will consider the resignation of Dr. Ippensen at their regularly scheduled meeting on March 13. Dr. Eppensen is expected to resign on June 30, 2023, to “seek other professional opportunities.

“I am proud of the work we have accomplished in the last five years, and I am confident the team at Norfolk Senior High will continue their work to prepare all students to pursue their goals for the future,” stated Dr. Ippensen in a press release.

The district’s superintendent, Dr. Jami Jo Thompson, thanked Dr. Ippensen for his service at Norfolk High, noting that students’ ACT scores have increased under his leadership.

Dr. Thompson also stated the district will immediately begin the search for a new principal to fill the vacancy.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.