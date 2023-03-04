One person arrested after robbery in Valparaiso

The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 22-year-old after a robbery in Valparaiso Saturday morning.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 5:12 PM CST
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 22-year-old after a robbery in Valparaiso Saturday morning.

The incident occurred at the U-Stop at 101 Cedar Street at 8:55 a.m.

A man demanded money from the clerk with a note and then assaulted the clerk and threatened to use a firearm. After assaulting the clerk, the suspect took cash out of the register and fled the scene in a white four-door sedan southbound out of Valparaiso.

At 9:10 a.m., a Nebraska State Patrol Trooper saw the white sedan on Highway 79 and pursued the vehicle. After a short vehicle pursuit and foot pursuit, the suspect was taken into custody.

Officials said the suspect was identified as 22-year-old Christopher A. Short of Norfolk. Short was driving a stolen Nissan Altima that was taken in Madison County. Short also has an active felony warrant.

According to officials, Short is being held at Lancaster County Corrections on charges from the NSP pursuit and will also be facing multiple charges in Saunders County including robbery, terroristic threats, and assault.

