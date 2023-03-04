Sioux Center girls win 3A basketball championship

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - The Sioux Center Warriors have won the 3A Iowa Girls Basketball Championship game.

The final score between the Benton Bobcats and the Warriors was 62-47.

The Warriors came into the championship game with an overall record of 20-5 and were the 6-seed in the tournament. Their first tournament game was against West Marshall where they came away with a 79-51 victory. Then in the semifinals, the Warriors had a nail-bitingly close game with Solon, where they came out on top 44-46.

The Bobcats had a 23-3 overall record going into the game, with the 4-seeded team beating Des Moines Christian and Vinton-Shellsburg to get to the championship.

SportsFource was at the championship game Friday night. You can find the highlights here.

