St. Luke’s College unveils new simulation learning lab

By Clayton Anderson
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -St. Luke’s College, a nursing school in Sioux City, now has a new interactive learning space for its students.

New mannequins will allow nursing students to practice their bedside manner in proper practices with a realistic patient simulator mannequin that will bring real life reactions.

“We can do CPR on this mannequin, we can provide those intubation when we have to maybe have somebody on a ventilator, we can do this on that mannequin,” Dr. Shannon Merk, the Associated Dean of Nursing said.

The new facility was made possible through the St. Luke’s Foundation using grants and donors.

The project totaled at nearly $250,000 and the hope is to make the college more attractive for perspective students.

“We’re going to be able to collaborate with the different disciplines to help provide better patient care, provide that safe environment for students to learn, and to help cultivate some of the softer skills of health care as well,” Merk said.

Nursing students who attended the ribbon cutting today for the center say they are excited to see how in depth their labs and simulations will now be able to get.

