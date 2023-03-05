Afternoon mix followed by a mostly cloudy night

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Many of us in Siouxland saw some pretty impressive snowflakes falling, and some of us even saw a bit rain today.

The precipitation will make its way out of the KTIV viewing area by the evening hours and we will be left with mostly cloudy skies and mild temperatures in the lower 30s.

The clouds will stick with us tomorrow, but winds will pick up out of northwest between 15 and 30 mph. Highs will climb up into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Monday night the winds will die down a bit and lows will fall into the upper 20s.

Tuesday will be another mostly cloudy day with highs in the lower 40s. In the later portions of the afternoon and nighttime hours, chances for rain and snow make their way into Siouxland.

That will continue throughout the overnight hours. Lows will drop into the lower 30s.

Wednesday the rain and snow will continue to fall in Siouxland. Highs will get into the upper 30s.

As temperatures drop Wednesday evening, the mixed precipitation will shift to light snow showers. Lows will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Moderate snow showers will take over for our Thursday, and highs will be in the mid 30s.

Can we expect the precipitation from this system to continue later on in the week?

I’ll have all of the details tonight on News 4 at 5 and 10.

