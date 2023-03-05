Central Lyon girls fall in 2A championship game

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - The Central Lyon Lions have lost the 2A Iowa Girls Basketball Championship game.

The final score between the Dike-New Hartford Wolverines and the Lions was 64-49.

The Lions came into the championship game with a flawless season of 24-0 and were the 2-seed in the tournament. Their first tournament game was against Panorama where they came away with a 66-30 victory. Then in the semifinals, the Lions went up against the Pocahontas Indians, beating them 65-44.

The Wolverines had a 25-1 overall record going into the championship game, with the 1-seeded team beating Appleton-Parkersburg and Sibley-Ocheyedan to get to the finals.

