Columbus ministry packs 80,000 meals for Haiti

At 1C The Sanctuary, it was packing day for the Columbus Community Haiti Project, meaning thousands of meals will soon be heading to kids in Haiti.
By John Grinvalds
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 7:58 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Walking into the event, you could mistake it for a dance party, but the more than 300 people who showed up weren’t just there for fun.

“This is awesome,” said Evan Boggs, a volunteer. “You know, it’s just showing everyone to have a good time and just help kids. that’s all that matters right now.”

They were there to help Mission of Hope pack 80,000 bags of food, enough to feed 400 kids for an entire year.

“We’re just in awe about the community support,” said Jim Thelen, pastor at 1C The Sanctuary. “We have businesses, individual people who said I want to be a part of making a difference in the lives of people in Haiti.”

Divided into tables, volunteers spooned rice, soy, vitamins and dehydrated vegetables into bags. The volunteers got into a rhythm as the day went on.

“As they got use to it and knew their role, it sped up, sped up, sped up,” said Kris Wagner, the co-coordinator of the event. “And then you even see people moving their hips a little bit to keep the momentum going.”

Some organizers, like Lonnie Anderson, were inspired to help kids in Haiti by a personal experience of uncertainty and poverty.

“I’m the youngest of eleven,” Anderson said. “Some of my older siblings and my mom would go without eating just to make sure all eleven of us were fed.”

The event comes as Haiti’s government sinks further into ruin, with gangs holding territory across the country, including most of the capital.

The United Nations said a record 4.7 million people are facing acute hunger there, something Saturday’s event organizers said they hope to help alleviate in whatever small ways they can.

The Columbus Community Haiti Project already has its dates planned for 2024, their fundraiser for the food packing will be in February and Packing Day will be on April 6.

Residents of Columbus and beyond came together at a ministry on Saturday to pack bags of food for children in Haiti, a country facing a brutal hunger problem.(John Grinvalds)

