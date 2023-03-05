Garden Blends a hit at the Siouxland Home Show

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Home Show is in full swing, and Siouxlanders have been packing the Seabord Triumph Expo Center eager to take a look at all the home-related products and services. While most booths featured things like pools, windows, appliances and insurance, there were a few that you might not expect to see at a home show.

One booth that was particularly popular was Garden Blends. They make spice blends that you can add to mayonnaise, cream cheese or sour cream to create a variety of different dips. While the business has been around for nearly 20 years now, they were actually started by accident.

”I had taken my taco seasoning and turned it into a dip, gave it to my mom and dad to taste and my dad told me I needed to sell it to Hy-Vee,” said Patricia Holscher, owner of Garden Blends. “And 3 years later, I was in over 300 grocery stores in 18 states.”

This is Garden Blends’ 2nd year at the Home Show, but they’ve been coming to Sioux City for similar events for nearly 10 years. Holscher says that home show events are a great opportunity for her to showcase her products.

”There’s nobody else here doing anything like what I do,” said Holscher. “Last week I was in Des Moines at their home show. 2 weeks ago, I was at the home show in my hometown of Lincoln. In January and February, I was at the home shows in central Nebraska. It’s a venue that not many people have thought of, and it’s definitely worked out for me.”

After the home show, Garden Blends will be coming back to Siouxland on March 24th and 25th when they visit the Swanky Chic Junk Boutique in South Sioux City. They’ll also be back this fall for the craft show at the Tyson Events Center. All of their products are also available through their website.

