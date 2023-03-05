How to limit your risk of a widow maker heart attack

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Going into any type of cardiac arrest is an extremely scary situation, but there is one specific type of heart attack that is more severe and dangerous than the rest: a widow maker heart attack.

The widow maker occurs when there is a blockage to either the front, or both of the arteries connected to the left side of your heart. This prevents blood from reaching that area and can cause parts of the heart to die. Because the left side of the heart is responsible for supplying oxygenated blood to the brain and vital organs, this can be critical, and in most cases, the patient will not make it to the hospital.

Local doctors say that if someone you know is showing signs of a heart attack, don’t drive them to the hospital yourself. Instead, call an ambulance.

”A lot of the times, en route the patient will have a cardiac arrest, and the neighbor, the good Samaritan, will have no way of reviving or helping the patient,” said Dr. Gary Chan, General Cardiologist at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center. “On the other hand, if you have the EMS on scene, they have the necessary means to help revive the patient. So, calling 911 is the #1 thing that the bystander needs to do to help.”

Also, if you are showing any symptoms, it’s best to act fast, because the longer you wait, the more damage that can occur to the heart. At the hospital, they have technology that can detect if symptoms are a heart attack or not, and even whether a heart attack is a widow maker.

”Nowadays, we have a very good blood test that can check if you are having a real heart attack within 2 hours of symptom onset,” said Dr. Chan. “And also, the EKG can-- if it’s a widow maker heart attack-- we can actually see it on the EKG.”

There are a number of symptoms to look for to determine if you might be experiencing cardiac arrest. Chest pain triggered by activity, chest pain that radiates out to the arms, chest pain that lasts longer than 10 minutes or chest pain that only goes away with rest are all early signs of a heart attack, and you should see a doctor if you’re experiencing any of these. Lightheadedness along with the chest pain is also a telltale sign.

To help keep yourself at low risk for cardiac arrest, see a general cardiologist to assess your risk. Also, keep your blood pressure and cholesterol levels under control, and try to stick to a healthy diet rich in greens, white meat and fish. Also, it’s important to exercise at least 1-2 times a week.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.