Newell-Fonda girls fall in 1A championship game

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - The Newell-Fonda Mustangs wrapped up the basketball season as state runner-ups in the Class 1A Iowa Girls Basketball Championship game.

The final score between the Bishop Garrigan Golden Bears and the Mustangs was 68-57.

The Mustangs came into the championship game with an overall season of 24-2 and were the 2-seed in the tournament. Their first tournament game was against Woodbine where they came away with a 81-60 victory. Then in the semifinals, they went up against North Linn, beating them 66-48.

The Golden Bears had a 25-1 overall record going into the championship game, with the 1-seeded team beating Martendale St. Marys and Remsen St. Mary’s to get to the finals.

“Well you know these guys have grown up and I coached a lot of these girls when they were young and it just brings a smile to my face to see the players they’ve become and to create such an awesome program at Newell-Fonda and these kids are so passionate about it. I walk out of that gym smiling every day because I work with wonderful people,” said Dick Jungers, Newell-Fonda head coach.

“Seeing the sea of blue is just so amazing and seeing all the young little girls. I actually had a girl come up and wish us good luck and I told her this could be you one day, so I mean it really shows that if you work hard good things will happen,” said Mary Walker, Newell-Fonda Senior.

