Northwest Iowa students practice communication & leadership skills at FFA Regional Convention

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - With farming being one of the largest industries in the local area, it’s important to get the next generation exposed to agriculture early. One organization that makes that a priority is the Future Farmers of America, and on Saturday, students in northwest Iowa got to compete for a trip to the state convention at Western Iowa Tech’s Northwest District Convention.

The FFA has been around since 1928, and in Iowa since 1929. This year, 43 chapters from across Northwest Iowa were in attendance. Students at the event participated in a number of activities that helped strengthen their public speaking, communication and leadership skills, and were judged on a 4-level scale.

”It’s super important that we teach these kids about agriculture and more about what FFA is in general, because it builds those leadership skills like I said before, but more importantly, we need to feed however many billion people by 2050, right, 10 billion people by 2050,” said Sam Philips, Northwest State Vice President of the Iowa FFA Association. “If we want to do that, it’s going to take these young kids that are in this room right now. It’s going to take these students, and they’re going to have to go out and solve that problem that we are having.”

Students at the convention say the FFA has helped teach them about the importance of the agriculture industry, and they’re eager to educate others.

”I feel like FFA is important to spread the news about what farmers are doing to better everything that agriculture has to offer,” said Aubree Boender, a sophomore FFA member and Chapter Historian from Boyden-Hull. “Like, they’re always improving everything, like yields and animals. And they’re trying to improve community welfare. They’re giving back to the community. And it’s just a huge system that if agriculture fell, so would everything else.”

“And, we’re doing this not just for the money, but also because it’s the basis of what our entire world is basically built off of,” added Alexandra Flores, a sophomore FFA member from Central Lyon. “Without agriculture, we have nothing.”

The top 2 finishers from Saturday’s FFA convention will move onto the state convention in Ames. From there, the top 2 finishers will head to the national convention, where they’ll compete for a chance at scholarships and other honors.

