Sergeant Bluff Table Tennis Club hosts tournament

SERGEANT BLUFF, IA (KTIV) - Ping-pong balls were flying as players from across the region traveled to the 27th bi-annual table tennis tournament at the Sergeant Bluff Community center, Saturday.

By the end of the tournament over 350 matches were completed with 77 players competing. Players ranged from those in their teens to players in their eighties.

Competition also varied in different skill brackets as players looked to hoist a trophy. The tournament was ran by the Sergeant Bluff Table Tennis Club and the director said the tournament continues to grow.

“We’re a good regional tournament where we can bring Sioux Falls, and Omaha and Des Moines and Lincoln, and we got participants who drove all the way from Stillwater, Oklahoma, and Fargo, North Dakota, and those are jaunts,” Tournament Director Phil Elder said.

For one player, the tournament provided an opportunity to see some old and new faces.

“It’s a great group of people too, it keeps you active, it keeps your brain sharp, and it’s just just a lot of fun with everybody,” Collin Gingerich, a tournament participant said.

The Sergeant Bluff Table Tennis Club meets every Wednesday and Sunday from 7 to 10 p.m. The club will host another tournament in August.

