Sioux City Bandits kick off regular season with win over Rapid City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Bandits kicked off the 2023 campaign last weekend, but Saturday night they kick off regular season conference play as they host the Rapid City Marshals.

The Bandits are determined more than ever to play for a championship this season after coming up just short to the Omaha Beef in last season’s playoff run.

The Marshals strike first in this one, after a Bandits interception, Rapid City QB Tyrone Jones turns on the jets finding an open lane to go all the way in for the touchdown. The 3-point conversion is no good making this a 12-0 ballgame.

But the Bandits would start heating up as quarterback Taz Wilson drops back, nothing but time, as he slings it up the middle to Braden Meints. The Bandits 3-point try is good making this one 12-9, Rapid City still leads.

Start of the second now, Wilson powers his way through on the QB sneak to add six more. The Bandits would go on to take the win by a final score of 75-34.

