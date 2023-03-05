Slukynsky lights it up in Musketeers 6-2 win over Waterloo

By Amber Salas
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It’s been a minute since the Sioux City Musketeers have been at home at the Tyson Events Center as they’ve hit the road the past week in Nebraska.

They’ve dropped their last three road games, but are looking to get back on track here in Sioux City as they host the Waterloo BlackHawks.

Local girl scout troops from all over Siouxland were in the house for Girl Scout day.

The Musketeers would strike first in the first period as captain Grant Slukynsky comes charging in and hits it right down main street to put the Musketeers up 1-0 early.

The BlackHawks would keep knocking as Nate Benoit rifles one but Kochendorfer comes up with the big save.

The Musketeers would keep getting shots on net as Ryan Conmy hits one in the slot, then a little commotion in front of the net.

Sioux City goes on a powerplay near the end of the first that leads to Dylan Godbout taking it up, and Slukynsky bringing it home for his second goal of the day.

The Musketeers get back in the win column taking this one 6-2.

