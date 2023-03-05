South Sioux City Police hoping to add Flock License Plate Cameras

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - The South Sioux City Police Department is looking to add some new technology that could be critical in helping them with investigations.

The Department is hoping to add a number of Flock License Plate Cameras around the city within the next few months. Flock recently came to Nebraska, and the department got the idea to add it after seeing its success with a number of other departments across the state.

While other towns like Sioux City have license plate cameras to catch people speeding, these will serve a different purpose.

”It’s not for traffic enforcement really whatsoever,” said Ed Mahon, Chief of Police at the South Sioux City Police Department. “But what it does is it just captures a vehicle’s image in many, many, many different frames, and presents that image with maybe a plate showing, possibly not. And records what kind of car that is. It’s just a tool to help say this car was here, at this time.”

The department already uses city cameras and ring cameras to help them with investigations. The Flock cams will be posted on poles along roads and will be used in conjunction with those other cameras to pinpoint vehicle locations if they are involved in criminal activity. As of now, they’re hoping to do a test run with 34 cameras spread across the city, with 4 more in the county.

”It’s a force multiplier,” said Mahon. Rather than trying to have 20 officers sit around recording all day, this camera will do it for us, and it’ll query the information that we want and present it. Like when this vehicle was here, when it wasn’t and where it was throughout the day.”

The department is hoping to begin the test run at some point in April. Once they determine which locations they want to keep the cameras in, they’ll cost $2,500 each, plus $300 for installation. Mahon says the department is still working out the funding source.

