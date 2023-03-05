Tri-State Area show choirs compete to be named grand champion at Sioux City East’s ‘Sing All About It!’

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - While local basketball teams are in action looking to put a state championship crown on their seasons, local show choir groups are also taking part in one of their biggest events of the year: Sioux City ‘East’s Sing All About It.’

”When people look forward to, depending on the sport that they’re in like, the big game, the one they’re looking forward to in the season, Sing All About It is that for our show choir students,” said Christie Finnegan, Parent Volunteer Co-Chair at Sing All About It said.

Sioux City East’s show choir is the largest extracurricular program in the Sioux City Community School District, and this Saturday was the 30th anniversary of their biggest event of the year: ‘Sing All About It.’ Over 1,100 performers from 15 show choirs across the tri-state area came to east to show off their hard work, and hopefully help their school take home the Grand Champion title.

“I like getting to perform for people so that they can see all of the hard work that we put into the show,” said Nizsha Flory-Alarcon, a senior in the Sioux City East Show Choir.

The event is also the largest fundraiser of the year for the East Show Choir, with over 2,000 people in attendance this year.

“We use those funds to help pay for the costumes, the music, the choreographers, the travel to our competitions that we go to,” said Finnegan. “So, we’re very, very appreciative of the support for the East High Show Choir Program.”

The event ran all day Saturday, culminating in the naming of Grand Champion. And while competing for a title like that may seem intimidating, once the performers hit the stage, all the nerves melt away.

“Once the adrenaline gets going it’s so hard to not smile or perform,” said Flory-Alarcon. “Because smiling is an important part, or like facials are very important to get easy points. But once you’re up there and you love doing what you’re doing, it’s just so fun.”

At the end of the night, Mitchell Friend De Coup was named this year’s Sing All About It! Grand Champion.

