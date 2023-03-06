4 Americans missing, feared kidnapped in Matamoros, Mexico

Four U.S. citizens have been kidnapped after gunmen opened fire on their vehicle in the...
Four U.S. citizens have been kidnapped after gunmen opened fire on their vehicle in the northern Mexico border city of Matamoros, the FBI said.(Source: FBI)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 11:35 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (AP) - Four U.S. citizens have been kidnapped after gunmen opened fire on their vehicle in the northern Mexico border city of Matamoros, the FBI said Sunday.

The four had entered Matamoros, across from Brownsville, Texas, on Friday. They were travelling in a white minivan with North Carolina license plates.

The FBI San Antonio Division office said the vehicle came under fire shortly after it entered Mexico.

“All four Americans were placed in a vehicle and taken from the scene by armed men,” the office said. The FBI is offering a $50,000 reward for the return of the victims and the arrest of the culprits.

Matamoros is home to warring factions of the Gulf drug cartel.

The shootouts in Matamoros were so bad that the U.S. Consulate issued an alert about the danger Friday.

Tamaulipas state police said people had been killed and injured Friday, but did not say how many.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

100 lbs of marijuana found in a traffic stop, 2 arrested
Southeast High School junior Jaziah Rowe is the only cheerleader at her school.
‘I don’t want to quit’: This student is the only cheerleader at her high school
The CDC issued a health alert regarding a possible measles exposure at a religious event in...
CDC: 20K people may have been exposed to measles during religious gathering
The Sioux Center Warriors girls celebrate their state championship win.
Sioux Center girls win 3A basketball championship
Central Lyon finishes their run as the Class 2A state runner-ups.
Central Lyon girls fall in 2A championship game

Latest News

Coaches Corner: Sioux Center’s Doug Winterfeld reflects back on first-ever state championship win
The Nebraska men’s basketball team used a strong shooting performance and a suffocating...
Huskers top Hawkeyes, 81-77
Sioux City Metros hockey team wins Midwest high school hockey league championship
FILE - Gary Rossington of the band Lynyrd Skynyrd performs on Day 1 of the 2015 Big Barrel...
Lynyrd Skynyrd founding member Gary Rossington dead at 71