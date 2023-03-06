Coaches Corner: Sioux Center’s Doug Winterfeld reflects back on first-ever state championship win

The Sioux Center girl's basketball team celebrating winning the Class 3A state title for the...
The Sioux Center girl's basketball team celebrating winning the Class 3A state title for the first time in program history.(KTIV)
By Amber Salas
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 8:46 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KTIV) - The Sioux Center Warriors girls basketball team has qualified for the state basketball tournament six times dating back to 1927, but this year was special as the Warriors took home their first-ever state title in program history.

The Warriors defeated Benton Community in the Class 3A state championship game on Friday, March 3 by a final score of 62-47.

Head coach Doug Winterfeld has been the head coach of the Warriors for over 20 years. He describes the special emotions as he watched his team celebrate being crowned state champions.

“It’s a little unbelievable. You know, you’re standing there, you hear the horn, you see the girls running. It’s just unbelievable that we could be in that situation. But these girls worked extremely hard during the season, the offseason and I’m glad they got this benefit here of of winning a state title,” said Winterfeld.

Coach Winterfeld says his team continued to gain their confidence throughout the course of the season, and on the biggest stage at the state tournament they continued to remind each other that it was another day to play the game they love.

“Just another game. We talked about that all week. We didn’t want to make the moment bigger than it was. Every game was it’s just another game,” said Winterfeld.

Coach Winterfeld joins SportsFource’s Amber Salas on this week’s edition of Coaches Corner to reflect back on the moment the Warriors made history, and to share more on what made this year’s team special.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

100 lbs of marijuana found in a traffic stop, 2 arrested
Southeast High School junior Jaziah Rowe is the only cheerleader at her school.
‘I don’t want to quit’: This student is the only cheerleader at her high school
The CDC issued a health alert regarding a possible measles exposure at a religious event in...
CDC: 20K people may have been exposed to measles during religious gathering
The Sioux Center Warriors girls celebrate their state championship win.
Sioux Center girls win 3A basketball championship
Central Lyon finishes their run as the Class 2A state runner-ups.
Central Lyon girls fall in 2A championship game

Latest News

Tyler Hotson and Grant Slukynsky celebrate after Slukynsky's first goal of the day.
Slukynsky lights it up in Musketeers 6-2 win over Waterloo
The Pender girls celebrate winning the NSAA Class C2 state championship.
Pender girls crowned class C-2 state champions, Wynot and Oakland-Craig finish as state runner-ups
Braden Meints celebrates after scoring a Bandits touchdown in their game against Rapid City.
Sioux City Bandits kick off regular season with win over Rapid City
The Newell-Fonda Mustangs hoist up their trophy.
Newell-Fonda girls fall in 1A championship game