Coaches Corner: Sioux Center’s Doug Winterfeld reflects back on first-ever state championship win

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KTIV) - The Sioux Center Warriors girls basketball team has qualified for the state basketball tournament six times dating back to 1927, but this year was special as the Warriors took home their first-ever state title in program history.

The Warriors defeated Benton Community in the Class 3A state championship game on Friday, March 3 by a final score of 62-47.

Head coach Doug Winterfeld has been the head coach of the Warriors for over 20 years. He describes the special emotions as he watched his team celebrate being crowned state champions.

“It’s a little unbelievable. You know, you’re standing there, you hear the horn, you see the girls running. It’s just unbelievable that we could be in that situation. But these girls worked extremely hard during the season, the offseason and I’m glad they got this benefit here of of winning a state title,” said Winterfeld.

Coach Winterfeld says his team continued to gain their confidence throughout the course of the season, and on the biggest stage at the state tournament they continued to remind each other that it was another day to play the game they love.

“Just another game. We talked about that all week. We didn’t want to make the moment bigger than it was. Every game was it’s just another game,” said Winterfeld.

Coach Winterfeld joins SportsFource’s Amber Salas on this week’s edition of Coaches Corner to reflect back on the moment the Warriors made history, and to share more on what made this year’s team special.

