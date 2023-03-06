Colder weather and chances of snow to move in through the workweek

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The weather we have seen on Monday, will be much like the weather we’ll see on Tuesday.

Then get ready, as wintry changes will be moving in by the middle of the week.

Before the wintry weather arrives, we’ll be staying mostly cloudy tonight with lows in the upper 20s.

Tuesday will stay mostly cloudy as well with highs in the upper 30s to near 40 although it shouldn’t be quite as windy as what we saw on Monday.

Tuesday night starts to give us a combination of light rain and light snow as lows will be in the low 30s.

That mixture of precipitation is likely to continue throughout the day on Wednesday with northern Siouxland having the better chance of more of it being snow which could lead to an inch or two of accumulation throughout the day as highs will be in the mid to upper 30s.

The main snow event looks to move in on Thursday when the snow could come down heavier in some locations with several inches of snow a possibility across Siouxland so you’ll want to be monitoring the forecast this week as we can give you more specific numbers as the storm system becomes more clear.

Highs on Thursday will be in the low 30s.

The snow is likely to continue into Thursday night before coming to an end as we get into Friday morning.

The rest of Friday will probably stay mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 30s.

There could be another chance of some light snow come the weekend.

