Foggy and cloudy start to the work week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Monday, Siouxland! This morning, we are dealing with clouds and fog across the region. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. this morning for a big chunk of our counties in Nebraska. Off in eastern parts of Siouxland, we are seeing dense fog forming, but as of right now, we don’t have any advisories in effect for the fog in eastern Siouxland.

This morning we have temperatures in the 30s all across Siouxland with a wind out of the northwest around 5 to 10 miles per hour, which will help dissipate the fog we are dealing with this morning. We are also dealing with a cloudy start this morning as well.

Today we are forecasting for highs in the 30s and 40s across Siouxland, with our wind out of the north today at 10 to 20 miles per hour, so somewhat of a breezy day across Siouxland. Also, we will be dealing with a cloudy day across the region, with the possibility of some sunshine in our counties in South Dakota.

Tonight, we will continue to see clouds, and our wind will start to come out of the northeast at 10 to 15 miles per hour. Temperatures tonight will be in the 30s across the region.

The rest of our week will be cloudy, rainy, and snowy. Our first chance of wintry weather will be Tuesday night into Wednesday, where we will be flirting with near 32 degrees, so we will more than likely be dealing with rain mixed with snow, sleet, and rain.

Then Thursday into Friday, we will see our best chance for widespread snow, with the highest probability of seeing higher amounts of snow. Right now, it is too far in advance to forecast the snow potential, but as we get closer to Thursday, we will have more guidance for how much snow we will be seeing here in Siouxland. Just stay weather-aware this week.

I have all the details in the attached video, and the latest details will be on News 4 at Noon.

