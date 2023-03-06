Police in Vermillion, SD ask for help locating liquor store theft suspect

VERMILLION, SD (KTIV) - Police in Vermillion are looking for a suspect wanted for theft at a liquor store. Police say the suspect was seen on surveillance video taking a bottle of alcohol at the Vermillion Liquor Store at 826 Cottage Ave.

Police say the incident took place on Sat., March, 4 at around 7PM.

Vermillion Police ask if anyone has information on the suspect to contact them directly at (605) 677-7070.

Vervmillon PD Looking for theft Suspect (Vermillion PD)

Police are looking for a suspect in connection to a theft at the Vermillion Liquor Suspect (Mark Foley | Vermillion PD)

