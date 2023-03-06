Sanborn cheese facility receives recognition

By Clayton Anderson and KTIV Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SANBORN, Iowa (KTIV) - One Siouxland town is being nationally recognized for its cheese!

The AMPI co-op facility in Sanborn, Iowa has won two awards for its cheese. Their mild cheddar and Monterey jack shredded blends took first place in the shredded cheese blend entry.

2,250 contenders from 35 states entered the 2023 United States Champion Cheese contest.

AMPI President and CEO Sheryl Meshke says that the Midwest is vital part of cheese making.

“It’s our secret sauce,” said Meshke. “When I think about what sets our cheese apart it’s really the multi-generational upper Midwest area farm families who come together as a co-op to care for the land, animals, and then they jointly own the cheese making.”

Meshke says that she really appreciates all of the hard work done at the Sanborn facility.

