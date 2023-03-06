Sioux City Council to vote on grant for armored police vehicle

By Clayton Anderson
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Council is meeting Monday night and the council has a packed agenda. One item they will consider is purchasing an armored vehicle for Sioux City Police.

The Council will vote whether to authorize $250,000 grant submission to Iowa Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

The grant would pay most of the cost of a Lenco G-3 Bearcat Armored Rescue Vehicle for the Sioux City SWAT team.

Sioux City Police say the vehicle will help protect officers in active shooter situations and can also be used for rescue efforts when natural disasters occur. The City would have to pay $50,000 for the vehicle and the vehicle can also be used in surrounding communities.

The Sioux City Council is also set to approve bond money to pay for a number of upgrades to some major city facilities.

