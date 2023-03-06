Sioux City Metros hockey team wins Midwest high school hockey league championship

The Sioux City Metros celebrate winning the Midwest high school hockey league state championship
The Sioux City Metros celebrate winning the Midwest high school hockey league state championship
By Amber Salas
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - Sunday was a big day for the Sioux City Metros high school hockey team as they gave everything they had on the ice competing for a championship.

The team has been in Des Moines all weekend competing in the Midwest High School Hockey League championships. The Metros were the fourth seed taking on the two seed, the Des Moines Oak Leafs, in the championship game.

The game took overtime to decide, but it was Nate Solma who scored the game winner for the Metros to win it all by a final score of 5 to 4.

To celebrate, family and friends of the Metros hockey players gathered at the IBP ice center in Sioux City to welcome home the state champions.

The Metros took the win over Lincoln in the quarterfinal, and defeated Kansas City in the semifinal to go to the championship game.

The Midwest high school hockey league championship trophy
The Midwest high school hockey league championship trophy

