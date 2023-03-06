Victim identified in fatal work site shooting in NE Nebraska

(MGN)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Nebraska State Patrol has identified the victim of last week’s fatal shooting that occurred near Hartington, Nebraska.

The victim has been identified as Israel Matos-Colon, 31, of Fowlerville, Michigan.

The investigation began after the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call regarding a shooting shortly after 9:00 a.m. Wednesday. They responded to the scene, which was a tower work site near the intersection of Highway 57 and 885 Road, approximately two miles north of Hartington.

Several crew members working on the tower were present at the time of the shooting. Other crew members attempted life-saving measures on the victim. Matos-Colon was transported to the Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton where he passed away.

The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office requested the Nebraska State Patrol to conduct the homicide investigation. Preliminarily, investigators believe that the shooting occurred during a workplace argument between the suspect and the victim.

The suspect, identified as David Phillips, 20, of Kenner, Louisiana, has been lodged in the Cedar County Jail for second degree murder, possession of a stolen firearm, and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

