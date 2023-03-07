Around Siouxland: Annual Siouxland Train Show

By Tosin Ehikioya
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It is a fun fundraiser for all the family.

The Annual Siouxland Train Show is a fundraiser for the cosmopolitan club. It is expected to have 185 vendor tables, 13 layouts and 2 seminars. Stellar Tomlinson and Corey Neubauer will be there each talking about railroads.

The event’s focus is raising money for diabetes. It’ll be on March 11-12 in South Sioux City, Nebraska at the Marina and Convention Center. On Saturday it’s from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 am to 4 pm.

Tickets are $8 with kids 12 and under getting in free.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 4-year-old dog named King was found tied up outside a Burger King in Monee, Illinois,...
Struggling owner reunited with dog found at Burger King
Monte Eckles, 56, has been arrested on 1st degree murder charges in Britt, Iowa.
Iowa man arrested for 1st degree murder of woman in Britt
The department is planning on doing a test run in April with 34 cameras around the city.
South Sioux City Police hoping to add Flock License Plate Cameras
This photo shows the Carnival Sunshine in Charleston, South Carolina.
FBI investigating ‘suspicious death’ of cruise passenger
Victim identified in fatal work site shooting in NE Nebraska

Latest News

Around Siouxland: Siouxland Catholic Radio’s Youth Art Festival
Around Siouxland: Siouxland Catholic Radio’s Youth Art Festival
Around Siouxland: Tabletop Gamers Spring Con 2023
Around Siouxland: Tabletop Gamers Spring Con 2023
Around Siouxland: Le Mars Community Theater presents ‘On Golden Pond’
Around Siouxland: Le Mars Community Theatre presents ‘On Golden Pond’
Around Siouxland: East High School’s ‘Sing All About It’
Around Siouxland: East High School’s ‘Sing All About It’