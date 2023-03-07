Around Siouxland: Annual Siouxland Train Show
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It is a fun fundraiser for all the family.
The Annual Siouxland Train Show is a fundraiser for the cosmopolitan club. It is expected to have 185 vendor tables, 13 layouts and 2 seminars. Stellar Tomlinson and Corey Neubauer will be there each talking about railroads.
The event’s focus is raising money for diabetes. It’ll be on March 11-12 in South Sioux City, Nebraska at the Marina and Convention Center. On Saturday it’s from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 am to 4 pm.
Tickets are $8 with kids 12 and under getting in free.
