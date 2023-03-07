Around Siouxland: Siouxland Catholic Radio’s Youth Art Festival

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Siouxland Catholic Radio is inviting students to participate in their second-ever Youth Art Festival.

It is the radio’s 15th anniversary, and to celebrate they would like kids to create a 2D or 3D piece of art with the theme “St. Gabriel and the Angels as Messengers.” Catholic Radio’s corporate name is St. Gabriel Communications, the patron saint of communications.

The judges will pick the top three winners in grades 1st through 12th, as well as an overall winner. From April 11 to April 14 the artwork 14th, the artwork will be on display at St. Bonifcat Social, located at 701 W. 5th Street in Sioux City, Iowa.

Any student enrolled in a Catholic school or a Catholic student enrolled in a public or home school can submit art. The deadline is 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 22.

The winners will be recognized with their families, teachers, festival sponsors, and adjudicators at a reception on April 13. Another award, the Curator’s Choice, will be announced during the reception.

More information about the contest can be found here.

