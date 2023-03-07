Council approves Sioux City Police department armored vehicle grant proposal

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The city council approved a grant proposal, Monday night, the Sioux City Police Department will make to get money the agency needs to buy a new armored vehicle.

The approval gives police the “green light” to apply for the grant from Iowa Homeland and Emergency Management.

The grant would total $250,000, and would pay for most of the cost of a Lenco G-3 Bearcat Armored Rescue vehicle that is bulletproof and fire proof.

If grant funding is approved, the city would be on the hook for the remaining $50,000. The new vehicle would replace the armored vehicle that the department uses now.

Police Chief Rex Mueller said it will help protect officers in active shooter situations, and can also be used for rescue efforts when natural disasters occur. ”Obviously, active shooter situations have gotten a lot of press in the last several years and they continue to happen,” Mueller said. “We just want to make sure that if anything happens in our community that our police officers and our first responders have appropriate resources to respond, and protect our citizens.”

Mueller says the vehicle would probably only be needed a few times a year, but, Mayor Pro-Tem Dan Moore said having a vehicle equipped for these situations will ensure community safety. “It’s an armored rescue vehicle for the purposes of being in a rescue situation, so I think it’s a real added benefit for this community to have that vehicle available to the police department from time to time,” Moore said.

Mueller said he thinks the size of the department, and location in the tri-state area, could help their criteria during the grant approval process.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.