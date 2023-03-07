Driver unhurt after vehicle fire in Sioux County, IA

The aftermath of a Jeep fire near Hospers, Iowa Sunday.
The aftermath of a Jeep fire near Hospers, Iowa Sunday.(Sioux County Sheriff's Office)
By Dean Welte
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HOSPERS, Iowa (KTIV) - A teen is unharmed after a vehicle they were driving Sunday caught on fire.

The fire was reported at about 5:20 p.m. on Highway 60, about two miles south of Hospers, Iowa.

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office says 18-year-old Anthony Santana of Sibley, Iowa was driving a jeep on Highway 60 when he noticed smoke coming from the engine. After seeing this, authorities say Santana pulled off to the side of the road and was able to get out safely before the jeep started on fire.

Both lanes of Highway 60 in that area were shut down for a short time while firefighters put out the fire.

