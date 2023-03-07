Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota join court action on TikTok investigation
PIERRE, S.D. (KTIV/Dakota News Now) - Siouxland’s three states have joined a 46-state coalition in filing an amicus brief asking that TikTok comply with an ongoing investigation into whether the company violated consumer protections.
“This action is to determine whether TikTok engaged in deceptive and unfair conduct that harmed TikTok users, especially children and teens,” said South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley. “The State Attorneys General want to review internal TikTok communications that are critical to multistate investigations into TikTok.”
The brief claims that TikTok has repeatedly and knowingly failed to preserve relevant information and has failed to provide international communications in a useful format to the states. The coalition has asked that the court compel TikTok to provide the information sought by the states.
According to a release, the complete list of attorneys general joining the brief is:
- Alabama
- Alaska
- Arizona
- Arkansas
- California
- Colorado
- Connecticut
- Delaware
- District of Columbia
- Florida
- Georgia
- Hawaii
- Idaho
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Iowa
- Kentucky
- Louisiana
- Maine
- Maryland
- Massachusetts
- Michigan
- Minnesota
- Mississippi
- Missouri
- Montana
- Nebraska
- Nevada
- New Hampshire
- New Jersey
- New Mexico
- New York
- North Carolina
- North Dakota
- Oklahoma
- Oregon
- Pennsylvania
- Rhode Island
- South Carolina
- South Dakota
- Texas
- Utah
- Vermont
- Virginia
- Wisconsin
- Wyoming
- The Hawaii Office of Consumer Protection.
