Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota join court action on TikTok investigation

PIERRE, S.D. (KTIV/Dakota News Now) - Siouxland’s three states have joined a 46-state coalition in filing an amicus brief asking that TikTok comply with an ongoing investigation into whether the company violated consumer protections.

“This action is to determine whether TikTok engaged in deceptive and unfair conduct that harmed TikTok users, especially children and teens,” said South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley. “The State Attorneys General want to review internal TikTok communications that are critical to multistate investigations into TikTok.”

The brief claims that TikTok has repeatedly and knowingly failed to preserve relevant information and has failed to provide international communications in a useful format to the states. The coalition has asked that the court compel TikTok to provide the information sought by the states.

According to a release, the complete list of attorneys general joining the brief is:

Alabama

Alaska

Arizona

Arkansas

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

District of Columbia

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

North Carolina

North Dakota

Oklahoma

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Carolina

South Dakota

Texas

Utah

Vermont

Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming

The Hawaii Office of Consumer Protection.

