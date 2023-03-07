Kingsley, Iowa Police Chief facing new criminal charges

James Dunn
James Dunn(Plymouth County Jail)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGSLEY, Iowa (KTIV) - New charges have been filed for Kingsley, Iowa’s police chief.

Court documents show James Dunn allegedly sent “alarming and concerning” letters to a man dating a woman he previously had a romantic relationship with. Trial information, filed in Plymouth County Court, show Dunn now faces 19 criminal counts. He was originally charged with just five, including misconduct in office, falsely obtaining criminal intelligence data and stalking.

Dunn now faces additional charges of unauthorized access to or dissemination of intelligence data and unauthorized dissemination of criminal history data. He allegedly used this privileged data to obtain information about the woman he had previously been in a relationship with, and her current boyfriend.

He’ll be back in court for arraignment on March 20.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 4-year-old dog named King was found tied up outside a Burger King in Monee, Illinois,...
Struggling owner reunited with dog found at Burger King
Monte Eckles, 56, has been arrested on 1st degree murder charges in Britt, Iowa.
Iowa man arrested for 1st degree murder of woman in Britt
The department is planning on doing a test run in April with 34 cameras around the city.
South Sioux City Police hoping to add Flock License Plate Cameras
This photo shows the Carnival Sunshine in Charleston, South Carolina.
FBI investigating ‘suspicious death’ of cruise passenger
Victim identified in fatal work site shooting in NE Nebraska

Latest News

MidAmerican Energy Company gave a first look Tuesday at its new 100% electric bucket truck. The...
MidAmerican Energy Company unveils new all-electric utility truck
South Sioux City man convicted of two kidnappings
South Sioux City man convicted of two kidnappings
The aftermath of a Jeep fire near Hospers, Iowa Sunday.
Driver unhurt after vehicle fire in Sioux County, IA