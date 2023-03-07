Kingsley, Iowa Police Chief facing new criminal charges

KINGSLEY, Iowa (KTIV) - New charges have been filed for Kingsley, Iowa’s police chief.

Court documents show James Dunn allegedly sent “alarming and concerning” letters to a man dating a woman he previously had a romantic relationship with. Trial information, filed in Plymouth County Court, show Dunn now faces 19 criminal counts. He was originally charged with just five, including misconduct in office, falsely obtaining criminal intelligence data and stalking.

Dunn now faces additional charges of unauthorized access to or dissemination of intelligence data and unauthorized dissemination of criminal history data. He allegedly used this privileged data to obtain information about the woman he had previously been in a relationship with, and her current boyfriend.

He’ll be back in court for arraignment on March 20.

