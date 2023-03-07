Last quiet day in Siouxland before winter weather returns

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Tuesday, Siouxland. We are starting off with overcast skies and a wind out of the north at up to 15 miles per hour, so even though our temperatures are in the teens, 20s, and 30s, it feels like single digits in northern Siouxland and teens and 20s in central and southern Siouxland.

Today will be similar to yesterday, with overcast skies, breezy winds, and wind chills in the 20s and 30s across the region. Then looking at tonight, we will see lows in the 30s and 20s with our wind on the calmer side as it comes out of the east-northeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour. Also tonight, we will see our first chance of wintry weather before Wednesday, when we will see more widespread wintry weather.

So, Wednesday, we will see light rain, sleet, ice, and snow across Siouxland, with up to 1 to 2 inches of snow possible in northern, eastern, and western Siouxland. In the central and southern parts of the region, we will see the wintry mix of sleet, rain, ice, and the possibility of snow as well. Temperatures will be in the mid- to low-30s for our Wednesday.

Then on Thursday we will see a stronger system move through the region that will give us widespread heavy snow across the region as highs will be in the mid- to low-30s. Right now, if you live east of I-29 in Siouxland, you have the highest chance of seeing snow over 10 inches, while western and southern parts of the region will see anywhere from 4 to 8 inches of snow.

This forecast will likely change as we continue into this week, so be sure to stay weather-aware this week, Siouxland.

We already have counties in northern Siouxland under a Winter Storm Watch that starts Thursday morning and ends Thursday night.

I have all the details in the attached video, and the latest details will be on News 4 at Noon.

