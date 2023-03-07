MidAmerican Energy Company unveils new all-electric utility truck

MidAmerican Energy Company gave a first look Tuesday at its new 100% electric bucket truck. The one in Sioux City is one of three in the state of Iowa.(KTIV)
By Claire Bradshaw
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - MidAmerican Energy Company is going electric -- on the road, that is.

The energy company unveiled its first all-electric bucket truck in Sioux City Tuesday morning.

MidAmerican hopes this pilot program will show if the vehicles can support the company’s workload in the field. If so, they will look to grow the fleet.

One con electric operations manager Andrew Glisar told KTIV is the distance. The electric trucks don’t get as much mileage as their gas counterparts, limiting out-of-town work. The pros according to Glisar are that the electric trucks are significantly quieter and they have an energy recovery function.

”One of the key features is regenerative braking that actually charges the truck when you’re braking. Maintenance, we are excited about the maintenance or the lack of maintenance these trucks will require,” said Glisar.

The truck takes about eight hours to charge with a range of around 135 miles while still using the bucket lift and other equipment. Glisar said that should last a typical work day.

