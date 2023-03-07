Pipeline company makes pitch for court order to survey without landowner’s consent

Vicki Hulse, right, is sworn in to testify on Tuesday.
Vicki Hulse, right, is sworn in to testify on Tuesday.(KTIV)
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A first-of-its-kind case about land rights in Iowa went to trial Tuesday, with a carbon pipeline company asking a judge to compel landowners to allow a survey without their consent.

The judge is considering arguments about if the landowners, and their tenants, were given proper notice through the mail. It’s the first full-fledged trial in the legal battle over carbon pipelines.

Even though the pipelines are private, for-profit companies, they seek permission to use eminent domain to install the pipes. Two Woodbury County residents are at the heart of the case, sued by Heartland Greenway, one of the pipeline companies building their “Navigator” pipeline.

The company alleges it has the right to survey Vicki and William Hulses’ land without their permission. The company made its pitch to a judge on Tuesday, saying the preliminary surveys are not invasive.

“It’s a determination that is laid out,” said Ann Welshans, an employee with Heartland Greenway. “And whatever statute based on the type of survey, if the statute says if you find this, then you must continue and do this. So we have to follow that protocol that’s laid out for the requirements.”

The Hulse family is fighting the pipeline at the first step: A series of surveys that include cultural and environmental factors. In fact, the Hulse family argues a “civil” survey was already conducted without their knowledge. But they ultimately object to the entire project, even if the pipeline company should prevail at trial.

“(They) can come on my property anytime a day against my will anytime that they want (and) they can survey my land against my knowledge,” said Ms. Hulse.

For its part, Heartland Greenway said Iowa law explicitly allows these surveys. They presented evidence that several letters were sent to the Hulse family, including one the family declined to sign for. They also argue they’ve already held dozens of informational landowner meetings, and that the vast majority of surveys across the 5,000-plus parcel route have gone without incident.

Basically, the company argues Iowa law only requires the company to notify the landowners before conducting the surveys, not actually get their permission. So the company said they only have to prove the letters arrived and that the family was aware.

The judge heard testimony all day and said he’d take the matter under advisement and issue a decision. Any post-trial briefs are due within the next 10 days, and the judge said he’d make a decision “quickly” thereafter.

