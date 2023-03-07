Sioux City council approves Gordon Drive viaduct bike plan

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City City Council has approved a bike study for the new Gordon Drive viaduct that would extend the current bike trail system.

While the new $118 million viaduct won’t be complete for seven years, city staff have submitted a plan for a bike trail on one side of the viaduct instead of two sidewalks.

This will allow for ease of access for winter maintenance, and provide a better bicycle connection along Gordon Drive.

The Iowa DOT wanted an updated bike plan from the city, which was approved Monday night. Sioux City Mayor Pro-Tem Dan Moore said this will continue the efforts to connect bike trails throughout the city. “There won’t be a trail or any walkway on the north side of the viaduct, it’ll be strictly on the south side, it’ll tie into Cunningham Drive, and those trails Cunningham Drive will tie into Chautauqua Park and will have a completed and really nice trail system,” Moore said.

Moore said this proposal is the best one to ensure safety along the new viaduct.

