Sioux City council approves Gordon Drive viaduct bike plan

By Clayton Anderson
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City City Council has approved a bike study for the new Gordon Drive viaduct that would extend the current bike trail system.

While the new $118 million viaduct won’t be complete for seven years, city staff have submitted a plan for a bike trail on one side of the viaduct instead of two sidewalks.

This will allow for ease of access for winter maintenance, and provide a better bicycle connection along Gordon Drive.

The Iowa DOT wanted an updated bike plan from the city, which was approved Monday night. Sioux City Mayor Pro-Tem Dan Moore said this will continue the efforts to connect bike trails throughout the city. “There won’t be a trail or any walkway on the north side of the viaduct, it’ll be strictly on the south side, it’ll tie into Cunningham Drive, and those trails Cunningham Drive will tie into Chautauqua Park and will have a completed and really nice trail system,” Moore said.

Moore said this proposal is the best one to ensure safety along the new viaduct.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 4-year-old dog named King was found tied up outside a Burger King in Monee, Illinois,...
Officials hope to reunite dog found at Burger King, struggling owner
The department is planning on doing a test run in April with 34 cameras around the city.
South Sioux City Police hoping to add Flock License Plate Cameras
Monte Eckles, 56, has been arrested on 1st degree murder charges in Britt, Iowa.
Iowa man arrested for 1st degree murder of woman in Britt
This photo shows the Carnival Sunshine in Charleston, South Carolina.
FBI investigating ‘suspicious death’ of cruise passenger
Visitors try Garden Blends' dips at the Siouxland Home Show
Garden Blends a hit at the Siouxland Home Show

Latest News

Siouxland boys hit the hardwood for day one of the IHSAA State Basketball Tournament
Council approves Gordon Drive bike plan
IAHSAA Boys Basketball State Tournament Day 1
The Sioux City Police Department will be submitting a grant for a Lenco armored police vehicle
Council approves Sioux City Police department armored vehicle grant proposal