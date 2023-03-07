South Sioux City man convicted of two kidnappings

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A northeast Nebraska man faces the possibility of life in prison after a jury convicted him of two counts of kidnapping last Friday.

Twenty-seven-year-old Arjune Ahmed of South Sioux City, Nebraska was convicted after a five-day trial in Sioux City federal court.

Evidence showed that in August 2019, Ahmed followed a woman from the Hard Rock Casino in Sioux City where he then tricked her and pulled her into his car. He then took her to Nebraska where he sexually assaulted her.

In October 2020, Ahmed used social media to trick a woman into meeting him for breakfast. Instead of driving her to breakfast, he drove her to Bacon Creek Park where he sexually assaulted her.

The jury then heard from a woman who was a victim of a home invasion and sexual assault, all linked back to Ahmed by DNA evidence.

Sentencing will be set at a later date.

