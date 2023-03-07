South Sioux City man convicted of two kidnappings

By KTIV Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A northeast Nebraska man faces the possibility of life in prison after a jury convicted him of two counts of kidnapping last Friday.

Twenty-seven-year-old Arjune Ahmed of South Sioux City, Nebraska was convicted after a five-day trial in Sioux City federal court.

Evidence showed that in August 2019, Ahmed followed a woman from the Hard Rock Casino in Sioux City where he then tricked her and pulled her into his car. He then took her to Nebraska where he sexually assaulted her.

In October 2020, Ahmed used social media to trick a woman into meeting him for breakfast. Instead of driving her to breakfast, he drove her to Bacon Creek Park where he sexually assaulted her.

The jury then heard from a woman who was a victim of a home invasion and sexual assault, all linked back to Ahmed by DNA evidence.

Sentencing will be set at a later date.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 4-year-old dog named King was found tied up outside a Burger King in Monee, Illinois,...
Struggling owner reunited with dog found at Burger King
Monte Eckles, 56, has been arrested on 1st degree murder charges in Britt, Iowa.
Iowa man arrested for 1st degree murder of woman in Britt
The department is planning on doing a test run in April with 34 cameras around the city.
South Sioux City Police hoping to add Flock License Plate Cameras
This photo shows the Carnival Sunshine in Charleston, South Carolina.
FBI investigating ‘suspicious death’ of cruise passenger
Victim identified in fatal work site shooting in NE Nebraska

Latest News

James Dunn
Kingsley, Iowa Police Chief facing new criminal charges
MidAmerican Energy Company gave a first look Tuesday at its new 100% electric bucket truck. The...
MidAmerican Energy Company unveils new all-electric utility truck
South Sioux City man convicted of two kidnappings
The aftermath of a Jeep fire near Hospers, Iowa Sunday.
Driver unhurt after vehicle fire in Sioux County, IA