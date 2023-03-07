Starbucks adds a new drink to its menu

Spring is in the air, and Starbucks is welcoming the season with the introduction of the new...
Spring is in the air, and Starbucks is welcoming the season with the introduction of the new Cinnamon Caramel Cream Nitro Cold Brew, in stores starting Tuesday.(Starbucks)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Starbucks is welcoming a new drink to its menu.

The new Cinnamon Caramel Cream Nitro Cold Brew has cinnamon and caramel flavors swirled into Starbucks Nitro Cold Brew and is topped with cinnamon sweet cream foam and a dusting of cinnamon dolce topping.

The Cinnamon Cream Nitro Cold Brew will be available all year.

“This velvety smooth Nitro Cold Brew provides customers with a fresh take on the fan-favorite caramel flavor,” Starbucks beverage developer Erin Marinan said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 4-year-old dog named King was found tied up outside a Burger King in Monee, Illinois,...
Struggling owner reunited with dog found at Burger King
Monte Eckles, 56, has been arrested on 1st degree murder charges in Britt, Iowa.
Iowa man arrested for 1st degree murder of woman in Britt
The department is planning on doing a test run in April with 34 cameras around the city.
South Sioux City Police hoping to add Flock License Plate Cameras
This photo shows the Carnival Sunshine in Charleston, South Carolina.
FBI investigating ‘suspicious death’ of cruise passenger
Victim identified in fatal work site shooting in NE Nebraska

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump and Melania Trump meet with Former President Barack Obama and...
Michelle Obama opens up about Trump’s inauguration in new podcast
The Verizon logo outside a store, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Boston.
Verizon to raise prices on select plans
A large fishing lure was hooked to the manatee’s face and flipper.
Wildlife experts rescue manatee hooked in the face and tangled in fishing wire
South Sioux City man convicted of two kidnappings
A member of the Mexican security forces stands next to a white minivan with North Carolina...
2 kidnapped Americans found dead in Mexico, 2 others alive