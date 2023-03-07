West Sioux to vote on nearly $15M bond Tuesday

HAWARDEN, Iowa (KTIV) - For voters in the West Sioux Community School District, March 7, 2023, is election day.

The district’s school board is asking voters to approve a nearly 15-million dollar bond for renovations to the district’s two elementary schools. The levy would increase property taxes by $2.60 for each $1,000 of property value.

In other words, a property with $100,000 in taxable value would pay an additional $260 per year in tax. The district says it needs the money, because the two elementary schools are overcrowded. In order to reach the $2.60 number, the district would combine the new tax with a decrease in other current levees.

Music class at the West Sioux Elementary School, in Hawarden, now takes place in a portable classroom. School officials say there’s no more room for students, splitting some classrooms in two and even hosting some classes in closets.

“So you have to enter through one room, and hopefully not disturb the learning to get to another room to get to your classroom. Yeah, so we’re using every nook and cranny that we have,” said Travis Popken, the principal at West Sioux Elementary School in Hawarden, IA.

Last year, voters narrowly rejected a bond increase that would’ve funded the construction of a brand new elementary school. Right now, the district uses two elementary schools.

The one in Ireton houses pre-k to first grade, and the one in Hawarden which handles second through fifth grades. The new bond would see repairs and possible expansions to both elementary schools here in the district, and officials hope that switch will lead more voters to vote yes this time around.

“And so we feel fairly confident that we can do that and, and still maintain the educational needs. And do that with the financing that’s available to us,” said Steve Grond, the superintendent for the district.

The bond will require a 60% supermajority to pass, according to state law. If it becomes law, the district will first focus on heating and air conditioning improvements, and then possible expansions to the existing buildings.

Polls will open tomorrow at 7 a.m. before closing at 8 p.m.

If you’re not sure where to vote, but you live inside the district, please call the Sioux County Auditor’s office.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.